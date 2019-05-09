CommScope -17.5% as Q2 guidance comes up short

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is among the day's top losers, down 17.5% on Nasdaq, after its Q1 topped expectations but contained guidance to the light side for the current quarter.

Overall net sales fell 1.9%, with gains in its Mobility arm more than offset by a decline in Connectivity Solutions.

EBITDA rose 0.1%, to $208.4M. And non-GAAP EPS fell 2% to $0.48.

"While Connectivity Solutions results were softer than expected, we see improving trends in the second half of the year, and we are well positioned for future earnings growth," says CEO Eddie Edwards.

Sales by segment: Connectivity Solutions, $646.1M (down 4.1%); Mobility Solutions, $453.4M (up 1.5%).

EBITDA by segment: Connectivity Solutions, $107.7M (down 12.2%); Mobility Solutions, $100.7M (up 17.9%).

It's moving away from annual guidance due to revenue's focus on short-cycle or project-based engagements.

For Q2, though, it's forecasting $2.49B-$2.65B (below consensus for $2.81B); an operating loss of $124M-$170M; EBITDA of $365M-$405M; and EPS of $0.54-$0.62 (light of consensus for $0.70).

