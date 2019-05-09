Ladenburg Thalmann drops 11% after Q1 disappoints

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Service (NYSEMKT:LTS) plunges 11% after posting an unexpected loss in Q1 due to lower profitability at its investment banking segment and higher overall expenses.

The company started to see some improvement at the end of the quarter. "Our current investment banking pipeline is solid, and the pick-up in capital markets activity we experienced in March has continued into the second quarter 2019," said Chairman, President, and CEO Richard Lampen.

Q1 net loss, after payment of preferred dividends, of $5.2M, or 4 cents per share, vs. the consensus estimate for EPS of 1 cent; compares with a net loss of $3.0M, or 2 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $335.5M, trailing the estimate of $338.0M, increased 1.8% from $329.4M a year ago; advisory fees of $113.9M fell 0.4% Y/Y and investment banking revenue of $9.83M dropped 40% Y/Y.

