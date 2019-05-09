Newmark -6.4% as Q1 misses; boosts EPS view, dividend

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) drops 6.4% after Q1 adjusted EPS of 21 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 23 cents.

Compares with 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $447.7M trails the estimate of $476.7M and increased 4.0% Y/Y from $430.5M.

Reaffirms guidance for 2019 adjusted EBITDA and revenue; boosts guidance for adjusted EPS by 5 cents to $1.60-$1.70 due to its plan to reduce net share issuance; compares with consensus estimate of $1.60.

Boosts quarterly dividend on Class A and Class B common shares by 1 cent to 10 cents per share.

Q1 revenue by segment vs. year ago: