Uber considers Eats automation; pricing IPO at $45?

Update with IPO pricing info:

CNBC and WSJ sources all say Uber (UBER) will price its IPO at around $45, which is on the lower end of the $44 to $50/share price range. The company plans to list tomorrow.

At the $47 midpoint, the fully-diluted valuation would be $86B, which was already lower than the $120B floated by underwriters last year.

Original post: Uber (UBER) has talked with self-driving vehicle developer Nuro about testing the vehicles in the Houston suburbs later this year, according to documents viewed by The Information.

Teaming up with SoftBank-backed Nuro could help reduce UberEats losses, a goal as the company prepares to go public after rival Lyft's bumpy debut.