Booking Holdings +3% after earnings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reports gross bookings were up 1.6% in Q1. On a constant currency basis, bookings rose 8% during the quarter.

Room nights sold were up 10.3%, while rental car days were down 1.3%. Airline tickets were down 4.4% on a unit basis.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA fell 10% during the quarter to $718M vs. $713M consensus. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to fall in a range of $1.295B to $1.325B for Q2.

BKNG +3.44% AH to $1,795.00.

