Noodles expects comparable sales to accelerate

Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) reports comparable sales rose 3% in Q1 to top the consensus estimate of +1.6%.

CEO update: "Our performance significantly strengthened during the last portion of the first quarter of 2019 and continues to strengthen to date in the second quarter. Importantly, traffic was positive during the last few weeks of March, and in the second quarter we are seeing further growth across traffic, price, and menu mix initiatives."

Labor costs as a percentage of sales rose 70 bps to 34.1%. Cost of sales held level at 26.7%.

Looking ahead, Noodles expects 2019 revenue of $466M to $474M off comparable sales growth of 3% to 5%.