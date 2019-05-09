Dropbox beats Q1 on paid user growth

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) +7% reports Q1 beats with a 22% Y/Y revenue growth. Guidance will come on the call at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Paying users totaled 13.2M including 0.1M picked up in the HelloSign acquisition, up from 11.5M in last year's quarter. ARPU was $121.04 compared to last year's $114.30.

Non-GAAP gross margin was up from 74.2% to 75.4%. Operating margin dropped from 10.9% to 10.1%.

Cash from operating activities totaled $63.2M and FCF was $33.5M.

Cash and equivalents were $915.2M at the end of Q1.

Press release.

Previously: Dropbox beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (May 9)