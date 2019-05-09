Axon Q1 results beats, raises year revenue guidance

Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN) boosts its full-year revenue forecast to $485M-$495M after Q1 revenue of $116M beat the consensus of $110.7M.

Q1 revenue compares with $101.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted EPS of 21 cents, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 16 cents, compares with 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 gross margin of 59.5% represents 260 basis points of sequential improvement, driven by strength in software and sensors, partly offset by Taser 7 program startup costs, including customer trade-in credits.

Q1 Taser net sales of $65.4M was up 0.1% from Q4 2018 and up 2.9% from Q1 2018.

Maintains adjusted EBITDA guidance of $80M-$85M for the year.

For Q2, sees revenue up 16%-17% Y/Y and adjusted EBITDA ~flat sequentially and Y/Y.

