Symantec -13% on abrupt CEO exit, mixed outlook

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) plunges 13% as the earnings print comes with the news that CEO Greg Clark has stepped down, effective immediately. SYMC director and former Novellus Systems CEO will replace Clark on an interim basis.

The company also announces that Logitech and HPE vet Vincent Pilette will join as CFO on May 21, filling the previously announced departure of Nicholas Noviello.

SYMC's Q4 results met EPS estimates but missed on the top line. The mixed Q1 view has in-line revenue from $1.175B to $1.205B (consensus: $1.2B) and downside EPS from $0.30 to $0.34 (consensus: $0.40).

FY19 guidance has in-line EPS of $1.65 to $1.80 (estimate: $1.77) and downside revenue of $4.76B to $4.9B (estimate: $4.97B).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Symantec EPS in-line, misses on revenue (May 9)