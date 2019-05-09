Main Street Capital NAV rises 1.3% in Q1

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Q1 distributable net investment income of 68 cents per share exceeds the consensus estimate of 62 cents and compares with 67 cent in the year-ago quarter.

NAV of $24.41 at March 31, 2019 increased 1.3% from $24.09 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q1 total investment income of $61.4M, beating the average analyst estimate by $1.1M, rose from $55.9M a year earlier.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $41.4M, or 67 cents per share, improved from $34.5M, or 59 cents per share, a year ago.

Conference call on May 10 at 10:00 AM ET.

