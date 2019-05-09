Yelp -5.7% as Q1 profits fall short

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is 5.7% lower after hours following a miss on Q1 profits along with guidance to the light side for current-quarter revenues.

The company swung to a gain of $1M from a year-ago loss of $2M. EBITDA grew 19% to $39M, with EBITDA margin up two percentage points, to 17%.

Revenue grew nearly 6%, and the company is calling for faster growth in the rest of the year as it focuses on new products, greater monetization, and a more diverse go-to-market strategy.

In operational metrics, app unique devices rose 16%, to 35M; paying advertising accounts were up 8%, to 192,000; and cumulative reviews grew 19%, to 184M.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $227M (up 6%); Transactions, $3M (down 14%); Other services, $6M (up 8%).

Cash from operations was $41M, and quarter-end liquidity was $626M.

It now guides for Q2 revenue growth of 4-6% -- which would be $244.3M-$249M, vs. consensus for $250M -- and EBITDA margins flat to 1 percentage point higher.

It's reaffirmed its full-year outlook for revenue growth of 8-10%, and EBITDA margin growth of 2-3 percentage points.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

