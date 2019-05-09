Westport +5% after EBITDA gain

Westport Innovations (NASDAQ:WPRT) slides past estimates with its Q1 report.

Consolidated gross margin was up 18% Y/Y to $17M and adjusted EBITDA was $7.3M vs. -$3.4M a year ago.

CEO update: "Our diversity of commercially available products applicable to the full range of transportation applications and available in markets around the world are the key to our improving results. Favourable macro-economic factors and stricter emissions regulations are driving OEM and consumer demand for our market-ready alternative fuel technologies."

WPRT +5.44% AH to $1.76.

Previously: Westport Innovations beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (May 9)