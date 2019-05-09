Uniti -1.0% after trimming 2019 revenue guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) falls 1.0% in after-hours trading after trimming 2019 revenue guidance to $1.07B-$1.08B from prior view of $1.08B-$1.089B.

Sees 2019 AFFO to $411M-$424M vs. prior view of $406M-$419M

Outlook adjustments reflect impact of an accounting change on Windstream master lease due to adoption of ASC 842, incremental tenant capital improvements and related revenue funded by Windstream in Q1, transaction costs, and other income reported in Q1, and the AFFO impact of cash taxes related to the tax basis cancellation of debt.

Q1 AFFO of 59 cents per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of 49 cents, compares with 62 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $261.0M misses the average analyst estimate of $270.4M and increased from $246.9M a year ago.

