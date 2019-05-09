Zillow +17% on upside outlook, Offers expansion

Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) soars 17.4% after a Q1 revenue beat and an expansion of its Zillow Offers markets.

Offers, which has Zillow making a cash offer for homes it will then resell, will launch in Austin, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego and Tampa by the end of Q1 2020. The additions will bring Offers to a total of 20 markets.

Upside Q2 outlook has revenue from $568-594M (estimate: $496.3M). Homes revenue is $expected +85% Q/Q at the midpoint of $230M to $245M with a segment adjusted EBITDA loss of $49M to $59M.

Q1 revenue breakdown: IMT, $298.3M (consensus: $297.7M); Homes, $128.5M (consensus: $109.2M); Mortgages, $27.4M (consensus: $25.5M).

Zillow sold 414 homes in the quarter, up nearly 200% Q/Q, and purchased 898 homes, +80% Q/Q.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.3% versus the -1.5% estimate.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Zillow beats on revenue (May 9)