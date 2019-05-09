Wynn -4% after operating revenue trails estimates

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) reports Macau operating revenue was off 15% to $524M in Q1 vs. $563M consensus and Las Vegas revenue fell 7.1% to $401M to $424M consensus. Adjusted EBITDA from both regions was down over 20% Y/Y.

Wynn's total adjusted property EBITDA was $495M vs. $564M a year ago and $494M consensus.

Shares of Wynn are down 3.99% in AH trading to $130.00 to cut into what's been a +30% YTD rally.

