Sierra Wireless +7.1% as Q1 beats amid slower demand

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is up 7.1% postmarket on its Q1 beat, which came amid demand challenges from mobile computing and networking customers.

Revenues dipped 7% to $173.8M, as gains in IoT Solutions couldn't quite make up a demand-based drop in Embedded Broadband.

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 31.5% vs. last year's 33.4%, and operating earnings swung negative, to -$0.2M from $3.8M.

The company swung to a net loss as well, of $0.9M vs. a year-ago gain of $3.3M. EBITDA was $.5M, down from $9M.

Revenue by segment (the company now reports in two segments rather than three): IoT Solutions, $94.3M (up 5.4%); Embedded Broadband, $79.5M (down 18.4%).

Cash and equivalents were $74.1M at quarter's end, down $15M from Q4.

For the full year, it expects revenue to be flat; adjusted EBITDA of about $35M; and EPS of $0.30-$0.35 (vs. consensus for $0.30).

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Previously: Sierra Wireless beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (May. 09 2019)

Press release