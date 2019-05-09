BeiGene Q1 revenues up 139%

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Q1 results: Total revenues: $77.8M (+139.4%); product revenue: $57.4M (+146.4%).

Net loss: ($167.4M); loss/share: ($0.22); loss/ADS: ($2.81).

Key future milestones:

Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111): approvals in China for relapsed/refractory (r/r) mantle cell lymphoma, r/r chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic leukemia.

File U.S. marketing application in late Q4/early 2020.

Announce topline data from Phase 2 study in Chinese patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia, file marketing application in China.

Complete enrollment in Phase 3 study in CLL or SLL (comparing to bendamustine + rituximab).

Tislelizumab (BGB-A317): Data readouts in urothelial cancer and liver cancer (Phase 2 studies). Complete enrollment in four ongoing Phase 3s.

Pamiparib (BGB-290): Data readout from Phase 2 study in ovarian cancer.