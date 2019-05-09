Synaptics reports mixed Q3, downside outlook

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) -0.7% reports Q3 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue with a 15% Y/Y drop. Downside Q4 guidance has revenue of $300-320M versus the $362.52M consensus with gross margin of 37.5% to 38.5%.

Q3 revenue breakdown: Mobile products, $204.7M (-16% Y/Y; -25% Q/Q); IoT, $63.1M (-29% Y/Y; -28% Q/Q); PC, $66.2M (+10% Y/Y; +4% Q/Q).

Key management quote: "While Synaptics continues to be impacted by the residual effects of unfavorable supply chain dynamics in the near term, we are confident in the strengths and untapped potential of our product portfolio and are evaluating how best to leverage these assets with a focus on aligning the business towards achieving better long-term profitability."

