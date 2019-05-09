Northern Oil & Gas -9.1% after Q1 trails estimates

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) sinks 9.1% in after-hours trading after missing Q1 earnings and revenue estimates.

Q1 adjusted net income of $27.8M, or 7 cents per share, increased from $11.3M, or 17 cents per share in the year-ago quarter; per-share amount falls short of the 12-cent estimate.

Q1 revenue of $132.7M trails the $137.8M estimate and rises from $86.9M a year ago.

Q1 total production rose 92% Y/Y to 3.11M boe, averaging 34,598 barrels of oil equivalent per day, vs. 1.62M, or 17,995 boepd.

Sees Q2 production averaging 34,500-35,500 boepd and to increase sequentially in H2 2019.

For the full year, NOG sees production (excluding the recently announced Flywheel acquisition) to average 35,000-36,000 boepd, up 500 boepd vs. prior guidance.

Previous cost and capital spending plan remains unchanged.

Conference call on May 10 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Northern Oil & Gas misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (May 9)