SunPower -2% on EPS miss, downside guide

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) drops 2.4% after the Q1 print beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS and included downside Q2 and FY guidance.

The Q2 outlook has revenue of $420-460M versus the $484.67M estimate, gross margin of 7% to 10%, and adjusted EBITDA of -$5M to $15M, and deployed MW from 550 MW to 600 MW.

The FY19 view has revenue of $1.9-2B (estimate: $2B). Gigawatts deployed is expected to be from 1.9 GW to 2.1 GW.

