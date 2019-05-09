LTC Q1 FFO, excluding some items, rise Y/Y

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Q1 FFO per share of 75 cents, beats the average analyst estimate of 74 cents, and is unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Q1 FFO, excluding non-recurring items, of $30.5M increased from $29.8M a year ago.

The increase in FFO, excluding items, was due to higher rental and interest income resulting from acquisitions, mortgage loan originations, development and capital improvement projects, net increased rent from Anthem, Preferred Care and Senior Care, higher income from unconsolidated joint ventures, and lower interest expense.

Was partly offset by a reduction in rental income related to properties sold in 2018 and Thrive's failure to pay Q1 2019 rent.

Q1 total revenue of $35.9M fell from $41.8M a year ago.

Conference call on May 10 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: LTC Properties reports Q1 results (May 9)