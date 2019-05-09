FibroGen down 21% after hours on disappointing roxadustat data

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) slumps 21% after hours on increased volume in apparent reaction to pooled safety data on roxadustat, a candidate for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease patients.

The analysis, based on data from ~4,000 dialysis patients who participated in the Phase 3 trials, failed to demonstrate non-inferiority to epoetin alfa (Johnson & Johnson's Procrit) in terms of time to first major adverse cardiac events plus heart failure requiring hospitalization and unstable angina requiring hospitalization (a composite measure called MACE+).

The company remains undeterred. It and collaboration partner AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) plan to review the data with the FDA and expect to file a marketing application in September or October.