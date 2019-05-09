Maxar -1.9% as slower revenues drive net loss

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is 1.9% lower after hours following its Q1 report, where a drop in revenues came in better than expected, though that drop swung the company to a net loss.

Revenue fell 9.6% (driven by the Space Systems segment, and a drop in Imagery given the loss of the WorldView-4 satellite), and operating income fell to -$4M from a gain of $37M.

EBITDA was $117M; with a smaller income tax benefit than the prior year, the company's net loss came to $59M vs. a year-ago gain of $15M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $194M (down 14.9%); Service, $310M (down 5.8%).

Total order backlog was $1.9B at quarter's end, vs. $2.4B as of Dec. 31. Unfunded contract options were $1.3B, vs. $1.2B in 2018.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

