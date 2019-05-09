PennantPark Investment fiscal Q2 stung by depreciation

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) slides 2.7% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q2 net change in net assets resulting from operations was a loss of $4.7M, or 7 cents per share, vs. an increase of $6.0M, or 8 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The decrease was primarily due to depreciation of the portfolio in the current period.

"Our earnings stream should improve based on a gradual increase in our debt to equity ratio, while still maintaining a prudent debt profile.”

Net asset value per share was $8.83 at March 31, 2019, vs. $9.05 at Dec. 31, 2018 and $9.11 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Q1 core net investment income of 19 cents per share beat the consensus estimate by 1 cent.

Q1 net investment income of $10.8M, or 16 cents per share, fell from $13.4M, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.

Previously: PennantPark Investment beats by $0.01, misses on total investment income (May 9)