Goldman Sachs BDC generates Q1 NII yield on BV of 12.8%

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) rises 1.2% in after-hours trading after Q1 net investment income per share of 55 cents exceeds the the average analyst estimate of 47 cents.

Equates to annualized net investment income yield on book value of 12.8%.

Net asset value per share of $17.25 at March 31, 2019, fell from $17.65 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q1 total investment income of $36.5M, exceeding the consensus estimate of $36.2M, rose from $36.0M a year ago.

Gross originations were $155.5M and net originations were $77.7M, primarily driven by gross originations of first lien debt investments.

Previously: Goldman Sachs BDC beats by $0.08, beats on total investment income (May 9)