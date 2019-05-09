Omeros down nearly 6% after missing estimates

Q1 revenue of $21.8M was shy of estimates for closer to $23M. The company takes note of seasonally lower volume of cataract surgery performed in Q1, and the timing of normal wholesaler purchases shifting from the end of March to the first week in April.

"Sell-through" hit a record high, up 14% from the previous record hit in Q4 of 2018. This metric has continued to grow at a double-digit rate in Q2.

Cash and equivalents at quarter's end of $47.2M. Net cash gone through in Q1 of $13.3M.

OMER -5.7% after hours

