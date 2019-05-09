Halcón Resources dips as natural gas weighs down Q1 revenue

Halcón Resources (NYSE:HK) is 3.3% lower after hours following Q1 revenues that fell short of Street expectations amid a sharp downturn in natural gas sales.

Revenues grew 5.3% to $51.9M. On a GAAP basis, the company posted a net loss of $336.6M; adjusted loss was $1.7M, topping consensus.

EBITDA was $21.9M.

Net production averaged 17,089 boe/day, comprising 60% oil, 19% natural gas liquids and 21% natural gas. It saw more issues on Monument Draw, with unexpected downtime on third-party sour gas takeaway outlets weighing on volumes.

It's currently producing about 20,400 boe/d net (57% oil, 19% NGL, 24% gas).

Liquidity (pro forma for a $225M borrowing base) was $118M: $0.2M in cash on hand, plus $120M available under a revolver, less $2M in letters of credit outstanding.

