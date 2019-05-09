Monmouth REIT Q2 FFO drops on increased vacancies, share issuances

Monmouth REIT (NYSE:MNR) drops 2.4% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q2 core FFO per share of 21 cents misses the consensus estimate of 23 cents; compares with 22 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Decrease in core FFO per share is attributable to the impact of its October equity offering of 9.2M shares combined with additional share issuances pursuant to its DRIP/SIP program, as well as a modest increase in vacancies in its portfolio vs. a year ago.

"Going forward, we expect our recently completed building expansion as well as our substantially increased $245.9M acquisition pipeline to positively contribute to our per share earnings in the ensuing quarters," said President and CEO Michael P. Landy.

Conference call on May 10 at 12:00 PM ET.

