THL Credit investment portfolio contracts Y/Y

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) slips 1.6% in after-hours trading after Q1 net investment income of $6.7M, or 21 cents per share, declines from $8.8M, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.

The per-share amount falls short of the 23 cent consensus estimate.

Total investment income of $14.2M, missing the $15.1M estimate, fell from $16.7M in the year-ago quarter.

The decrease was due to contraction in the overall investment portfolio since March 31, 2018, which led to lower interest income, offset by higher dividend income from certain equity investments.

Q1 net increase in net assets from operations of $0.2M compares with $6.3M a year ago.

NAV per share attributable to THL Credit of $8.96 at March 31, 2019 declined from $9.15 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call on May 10 at 10:30 AM ET.

Previously: THL Credit misses by $0.02, misses on total investment income (May 9)