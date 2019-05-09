Nutrien -1.2% as profits miss in wet season

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Q1 profits fell short of Street expectations against the challenge of the second-wettest six-month period in the U.S. in 125 years.

Shares are down 1.2% after hours.

Revenue rose fractionally as expected, and the company swung to a net gain of $41M as reported, from a loss of $1M.

EBITDA rose 22%, to $596M ($697M adjusted).

"While some regions are still receiving excess moisture, planting is underway and we expect strong crop input demand in the second quarter," says CEO Chuck Magro. "As such, we are maintaining our annual guidance for 2019," for adjusted EPS of $2.80-$3.20.

Free cash flow was $382M, vs. a year-ago $217M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

