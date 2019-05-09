Dam impact leads Vale to $1.64B loss, first negative EBITDA

Vale (NYSE:VALE) posted its first ever negative EBITDA in Q1 after absorbing financial impact of the Brumadinho dam rupture in a quarter where revenues fell 5%.

Shares are down 2% after hours.

Pro forma EBITDA for Q1 was $4.1B, down from Q4's $4.47B in part due to lower iron ore and pellets sales volume (down 20% Y/Y).

But the company absorbed $4.5B in dam-related provisions, and took a negative impact to revenue recognition of $249M, to result in -$652M EBITDA.

Revenues dropped to $8.2B, and net income slid by $5.43B Q/Q, to -$1.642B.

Vale said it would invest $2.5B over the next five years in technology to make tailings dams unnecessary. It plans to convert the Carajas mining complex to disposal of 100% of tailing through dry processes.

The $4.5B Brumadinho impact includes $1.855B tied to decommissioning of upstream dams.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET (Portuguese) and 11 a.m. ET (English).

