Lonestar Resources files to offer up to $300M in shares

Lonestar Resources (NASDAQ:LONE) has filed to offer up to $300M in class A common stock.

That would come "in amounts and at prices we will determine at the time of our acquisitions of businesses, assets (including mineral interests) or securities of other companies by us or our subsidiaries," the company says.

The company's authorized to issue up to 100M shares of Class A common stock and 5,000 shares of Class B nonvoting common stock, as well as up to 10M shares of preferred stock.