Futures slide after U.S. hikes tariffs on China

U.S. stock index futures are slipping, with contracts tied to the DJIA falling over 100 points , after President Trump's tariff increase on $200B worth of Chinese goods took effect after midnight.

China's Commerce Ministry immediately announced it would take countermeasures against the American move, but did not reveal what its response would entail.

While trade negotiators from the two sides today are scheduled to meet for a second day in Washington, President Trump is already taking steps to impose a fresh round of tariffs on $325B in Chinese goods that aren’t currently taxed.

If that happens, virtually all Chinese exports to the U.S. would face 25% tariffs, further ratcheting up tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Oil is up 0.2% at $61.79/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1287/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.44%.

