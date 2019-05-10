Bezos brings on the next space race

Blue Origin (BORGN) founder Jeff Bezos has unveiled the company's "Blue Moon" lunar lander, which will be able to deliver payloads to the lunar surface, deploy up to four smaller rovers and shoot out satellites that orbit the moon.

"I love Vice President Pence's 2024 lunar landing goal," he declared, adding that Blue Origin can meet that timeline "because we started this three years ago."

Bezos invests more than $1B in Blue Origin each year - through sales of his Amazon shares - and is competing with space ventures like Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPACE) and United Launch Alliance, a partnership between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).