GE's rising bonds offer Culp endorsement

GE's (NYSE:GE) 10 largest outstanding U.S. bonds are up an average of 11.73% in the new year, besting the ICE BAML index of bonds rated BBB, which has a total return 6.53% in that time.

That's a big turnaround for a basket of debt that had swooned so heavily last year, with widespread chatter that GE might lose its investment-grade credit rating.

The rise in bond prices is "definitely a recognition of the fact (Culp) does have a plan and that maybe things have bottomed out for GE," said Mark Jackson, portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital. "They have someone who recognizes that they need to delever and adjust cash flows and become a better operating company... Now there's someone in charge who has a plan to actually accomplish those two very pressing needs."