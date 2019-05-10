Occidental CEO faces shareholders at annual meeting

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) CEO Vicki Hollub takes her case for buying Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) to shareholders today at an annual meeting that will be the first chance for OXY investors to present their views to managers, even if they do not get a say on the deal.

The lack of a vote and the stock’s drop to $56.33 a 10-year low on Thursday could also lead to a messy victory party.

Occidental turned the tables on Chevron, which has withdrawn from the bidding process, by securing a $10B investment from Berkshire Hathaway and an $8.8B asset sale to France's Total.