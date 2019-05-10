Brexit stockpiling boosts U.K. growth

The U.K. economy accelerated in the first quarter of year to grow by 0.5%, according to preliminary official figures, but the Office for National Statistics credited the advance to stockpiling by businesses ahead of the original Brexit date of March 29.

The rate of growth was up from 0.2% in the final three months of 2018.

Meanwhile, there is still no deal between the Conservatives and Labour on the U.K.'s departure from the EU following another week of tough Brexit negotiations.

