Jiayin Group prices initial public offering

Jiayin Group (JFIN) has priced its initial public offering of 3.5M American Depositary Shares, each representing four of its Class A ordinary shares, at $10.50 per ADS for a total base offering size of $36.75M.
Underwriters granted an option to purchase up to an additional up to 525K ADSs.
The Company expects to receive net proceeds of ~$29.8M, before exercise of the over-allotment option.
The ADSs are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the offering is expected to close on May 14.
