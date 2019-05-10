Marriott on watch after mixed guidance

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) are on watch after Q1 revenue and EBITDA trail estimates. The hotel operator also posted mixed guidance.

North America RevPAR rose 0.8% during the quarter on a constant currency basis. "Despite modest RevPAR growth and higher labor costs, we increased North American house profit margins by 30 basis points and held worldwide house profit margins flat at our company-operated hotels through cost synergies, leading to strong incentive management fee performance in the quarter," notes Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson.

The company added nearly 19K rooms in Q1, including ~3K rooms converted from competitor brands and ~8K rooms in international markets.

Looking ahead, Marriott expects Q2 EPS $1.52 to $1.58 vs. $1.62 and adjusted EBITDA of $940M to $965M. Full-year EPS of $5.97 to $6.19 is anticipated vs. $5.87 to $6.10 prior view and $6.10 consensus. Full-year EBITDA of $3.62B to $3.67B is seen vs. $3.68B consensus.

Previously: Marriott beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (May 10)