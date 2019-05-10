Gilead to donate Truvada to help prevent HIV

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has agreed to provide up to 2.4M bottles of Truvada (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg tablets) each year to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in support of national efforts to help prevent HIV for uninsured Americans at risk of infection.

The donation, extending up to 2030, will transition to Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets), if it is approved for use as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

Shares are up a fraction premarket.