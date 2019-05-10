Callaway Golf gains after earnings smasher

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is up 2.0% in premarket trading after the company's strong Q1 results sail past consensus estimates.

Revenue was up 28% during the quarter on solid growth across major product categories. The addition of the Jack Wolfskin business also factored in against last year's comparable.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $93M vs. $82M consensus.

Looking ahead, Callaway expects full-year sales of $1.67B to $1.70B vs. $1.68B consensus and EPS of $0.96 to $1.06 vs. $0.93 to $1.03 prior and $0.98 consensus.

