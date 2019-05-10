Ford +2% after BAML points to 'escape velocity'

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Ford (NYSE: F ) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view the automaker is at an inflection point.

Ford is seen having a favorable product cadence in the all-important North America market and making gains with its restructuring efforts with the global redesign.

"In the face of a tough cycle/macro, we believe this self-help turnaround story will start to get more credit among the investment community, and that improved execution and communication may allow Ford’s multiple to recover over time," write the BAML analyst team.

Ford is tapped to hit "escape velocity" in the second half of the year.

BAML assigns a price objective of $14 to Ford.