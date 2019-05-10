Enbridge Q1 beats, achieves record EBITDA

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Q1 adjusted earnings of C$1.64B (US$1.22B), or C$0.81 per share, increased from C$1.38B, or C$0.82 per share, a year earlier and beats the consensus estimate of C$0.73.

Q1 distributable cash flow of C$2.76B rose from C$2.31B a year ago.

Maintains 2019 DCF guidance of C$4.30-C$4.60 per share.

Will proceed with C$0.2B expansion of the Dawn-Parkway gas transmission system.

""This strong operating performance, in combination with new projects that came into service this past year, drove record EBITDA in the first quarter, although the Line 3 in-service delay to 2020, relative to our full year 2019 budget, will offset this first quarter strength," said President and CEO Al Monaco.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of C$3.77B increased from C$3.41B a year ago.

Names Colin Gruending executive vice president and CFO and John Whelen executive vice president and chief development officer.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Enbridge beats by $0.08 (May 10)