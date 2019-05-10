Sonos +5% after focus on efficiency pays off

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) jumps 4.58% premarket after posting a narrower-than-anticipated FQ2 loss on revenue growth of 13%.

Revenue growth in the home theater speakers business offset a drop in wireless speakers sales.

Gross margin was down 60 bps compared to a year ago to 43.0% amid a significant mix shift to the new products such as Beam, AMP and Sonos One.

"Our operating expenses were 1.5% lower on a year-over-year basis as we continue to increase efficiency in sales and marketing, which declined by 17% year-over-year, while still delivering double-digit revenue growth in the quarter," notes the company.

Previously: Sonos beats by $0.13, misses on revenue (May 9)