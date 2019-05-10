Kandi Technologies -2% after joint venture loss

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) reports revenue soared 117% Y/Y and gross profit rose 114% to $3.1M, although a GAAP EPS loss was recorded for the quarter.

CEO Hu Xiaoming explained the Kandi-Geely JV loss that impacted Kandi's bottom line.

Xiaoming: "The Chinese government's national subsidy policy adjustment during the first quarter coupled with the JV company's pending restructuring, which is taking place in order to maximize the JV company's ability to grow into a prominent company, has resulted in our modifying the JV company's business development plan with respect to its integration into Geely under Geely's management as a primary shareholder. This transition period has directly impacted production and sales, causing a loss for the JV company."

Shares of Kandi are down 1.96% premarket to $5.00 vs. a 52-week trading range of $3.54 to $9.23.

