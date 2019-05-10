Futures fall after Trump's trade tweets

President Trump takes to Twitter to defend his increased tariffs on Chinese goods and how they'll make the U.S. "MUCH STRONGER, not weaker."

Futures for the major stock indexes take a turn down, after having pared earlier losses.

DJIA futures, off 99 points, fall 0.4% ; S&P futures -0.5% ; Nasdaq futures -0.4% .

He says the U.S. will use the money it gets from the increased tariffs to buy food from U.S. farmers then ship the food to poor countries in the form of humanitarian assistance.

Dollar Index edges down 0.1% to 97.32.

