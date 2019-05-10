CarGurus +8% after strong quarter, guidance lift

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) shoots up 7.63% in premarket action after the company topped estimates on both lines of its Q1 report and upped its guidance.

Looking ahead, CarGurus expects full-year revenue of $569M to $578M vs. $554M to $566M prior view and $565M consensus. EPS of $0.39 to $0.43 is anticipated vs. $0.35 to $0.40 prior view and $0.39 consensus.

Citi and William Blair both have notes out in support of their bullish views on CarGurus, pointing to CARG's solid traffic trends despite concerns over a Google algorithm change.