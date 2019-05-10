Investor group takes legal action against Bed Bath & Beyond

Legion Partners says it filed a complaint in federal court in New York against Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).

The complaint focuses on the retailer's alleged efforts to subvert the rights of shareholders in relation to Legion Partners Holdings' nomination of a full slate of highly-qualified director candidates for election to the board. Specifically, the company is accused of refusing to take steps to ensure that the election of Legion's director nominees will not trigger certain change in control provisions.

Source: Press Release