Equifax takes Q1 charge for data breach; Q2 EPS view trails estimate

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) takes a $690M charge including estimates of losses to resolve probes and consumer class action cases related to its 2017 data breach.

Excluding the charge, Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.20 vs. $1.43 in the year-ago quarter; beats consensus estimate by a penny.

Q1 revenue of $846.1M misses the $850.1M consensus estimate and fell 2% from $865.7M in Q1 2018.

Sees Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.32-$1.37 including a negative 3.5-cent impact from foreign exchange; trails the consensus estimate of $1.50.

Sees Q2 revenue of $865M-$880M vs. consensus estimate of $887.6M.

For the year, Equifax expects adjusted EPS of $5.60-$5.80 compared with the average analyst estimate of $5.68 and revenue of $3.43B-$3.53B vs. consensus estimate of $3.49B.