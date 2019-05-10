Cars.com +1% after earnings, strategic review update

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) tracks higher after posting a mixed Q1 report and reaffirming prior full-year revenue guidance of (~$628M to $675M vs. $649M consensus).

Q1 metrics: Average monthly unique visitors +16% to 22.4M, traffic +175 to 132.5M visits, dealer customers flat 19,300 vs. 19,921 a year ago, direct monthly average revenue per dealer +3% to $2,102.

In regard to the company's review of strategic alternatives, Cars.com says it is engaged with "multiple parties." A timetable has not been set for the conclusion of the review and the company doesn't intend to comment further unless the board has approved a specific course of action.